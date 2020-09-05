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'Daniel Andrews' police state is now world famous' : Bolt
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65 views • September 05, 2020
Dan Xiaoping and his Covid Rouge.

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says what is being observed in Victoria is “starting to look like reign of terror to some people," following the arrest of a pregnant mother for her alleged involvement in organising an anti-lockdown rally for Saturday.

Vision has emerged of a pregnant Victorian woman being arrested at her Miners Rest home - near Ballarat - during a police raid for her alleged involvement in organising an anti-lockdown rally for Saturday.

Her husband live-streamed the arrest where police charged 28-year-old Zoe Buhler for incitement.

Ms Buhler was listed as an organiser for a rally against Victoria's stage four lockdown via a Facebook post.

Mr Bolt said “congratulations to the Andrews government in Victoria, the Daniel Andrews’ police state, you guys are now world famous".

He said the video has been viewed millions of times around the world, but seemingly the Victorian Premier says he hasn't seen it.

“It's starting to look like a reign of terror to some people,” Mr Bolt said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP9-z3jfnuQ
Sky News Australia
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australiavictoriaandrew boltdaniel andrewssky news australiadan xiaoping
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