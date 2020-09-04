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BIG TECH CENSORSHIP: PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN
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68 views • September 04, 2020
BIG TECH CENSORSHIP: PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN
Are big tech giants manipulating the masses and pushing an agenda? Zach Vorhies, “The Google Whistleblower,” addresses what he learned while working at Google, within their YouTube department, and has a shocking prediction about social media’s possible plan as we approach the 2020 election.
#Censorship #FactCheckers #Shadowbanning #InternetBlackout #2020election #ElectionYear
Are big tech giants manipulating the masses and pushing an agenda? Zach Vorhies, “The Google Whistleblower,” addresses what he learned while working at Google, within their YouTube department, and has a shocking prediction about social media’s possible plan as we approach the 2020 election.
#Censorship #FactCheckers #Shadowbanning #InternetBlackout #2020election #ElectionYear
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