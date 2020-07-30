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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 30, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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40 views • July 30, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRtn-8aPaao
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.brighteon.com/714f3410-f3ba-47ba-8453-c57d8b510232
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1288165562594611201?cxt=HHwWisC14b3F--AjAAAA
https://saraacarter.com/barr-reveals-separate-probe-into-flynn-unmasking-but-sources-worry-americans-will-be-left-in-the-dark-if-investigations-are-kept-secret-until-after-election/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/john-brennan-blocked-from-accessing-classified-information
https://thefederalist.com/2020/07/29/ahead-of-election-adam-schiff-tries-to-kickstart-yet-another-russian-interference-operation/#.XyHH_fAwPwk.twitter
https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/509608-house-intel-committee-votes-to-give-all-members-access-to-foreign
https://twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/1288536931463245825
Other News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gateway-pundit-tech-hearing-rep-greg-steube-grills-google-ceo-google-hiding-gateway-pundit-google-ceo-lies-video/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/07/28/cnns-tapper-calls-on-gop-rep-jordan-to-apologize-to-reporters-for-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/zuckerberg-bezos-other-tech-ceos-testify-on-competition_3438825.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-banks-bar-clients-buying-precious-metals
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/world-bank-offered-belarus-940-million-coronavirus-loan-locked-destroyed-economy/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/29/nancy-pelosi-issues-mask-mandate-house/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/29/matt-gaetz-google-using-market-dominance-in-search-to-engage-in-election-interference/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/29/rep-greg-steube-grills-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-over-deletion-of-americas-frontline-doctors-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/state-newspaper-warns-china-will-definitely-retaliate-if-trump-stages-october-surprise
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-implementation-president-trumps-executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/dr-fauci-says-people-should-probably-use-eye-shields-protect-against-covid-19
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/979628/18
https://nypost.com/2020/07/29/twitter-defends-blocking-trump-tweets-but-not-irans-ayatollah-khamenei/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/29/big-tech-is-out-to-get-conservatives-jim-jordan-warns-he-gave-15-examples-n727174
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/29/big-tech-floods-house-judiciary-with-cash-as-committee-intensifies-antitrust-review/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10115921.html#10116307
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/25/dr-anthony-fauci-of-course-i-would-prescribe-chloroquine-to-coronavirus-patients/
Other Interesting Stuff
https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/why-do-conspiracy-theorists-film-themselves-refusing-to-wear-face-masks/
https://twitter.com/_MAArgentino/status/1287196066547470343
https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1288321171872768001
https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1288432531256352773
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/29/nancy-pelosi-issues-mask-mandate-house/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gold-hits-record-high-yields-hit-record-lows-after-powell-promise-fest
https://qz.com/1646318/why-trump-and-judy-shelton-want-the-us-back-on-the-gold-standard/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRtn-8aPaao
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.brighteon.com/714f3410-f3ba-47ba-8453-c57d8b510232
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1288165562594611201?cxt=HHwWisC14b3F--AjAAAA
https://saraacarter.com/barr-reveals-separate-probe-into-flynn-unmasking-but-sources-worry-americans-will-be-left-in-the-dark-if-investigations-are-kept-secret-until-after-election/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/john-brennan-blocked-from-accessing-classified-information
https://thefederalist.com/2020/07/29/ahead-of-election-adam-schiff-tries-to-kickstart-yet-another-russian-interference-operation/#.XyHH_fAwPwk.twitter
https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/509608-house-intel-committee-votes-to-give-all-members-access-to-foreign
https://twitter.com/ChadPergram/status/1288536931463245825
Other News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gateway-pundit-tech-hearing-rep-greg-steube-grills-google-ceo-google-hiding-gateway-pundit-google-ceo-lies-video/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/07/28/cnns-tapper-calls-on-gop-rep-jordan-to-apologize-to-reporters-for-video/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/zuckerberg-bezos-other-tech-ceos-testify-on-competition_3438825.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-banks-bar-clients-buying-precious-metals
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/world-bank-offered-belarus-940-million-coronavirus-loan-locked-destroyed-economy/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/29/nancy-pelosi-issues-mask-mandate-house/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/29/matt-gaetz-google-using-market-dominance-in-search-to-engage-in-election-interference/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/29/rep-greg-steube-grills-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-over-deletion-of-americas-frontline-doctors-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/state-newspaper-warns-china-will-definitely-retaliate-if-trump-stages-october-surprise
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-implementation-president-trumps-executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/dr-fauci-says-people-should-probably-use-eye-shields-protect-against-covid-19
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/979628/18
https://nypost.com/2020/07/29/twitter-defends-blocking-trump-tweets-but-not-irans-ayatollah-khamenei/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/29/big-tech-is-out-to-get-conservatives-jim-jordan-warns-he-gave-15-examples-n727174
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/29/big-tech-floods-house-judiciary-with-cash-as-committee-intensifies-antitrust-review/
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/10115921.html#10116307
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/25/dr-anthony-fauci-of-course-i-would-prescribe-chloroquine-to-coronavirus-patients/
Other Interesting Stuff
https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/why-do-conspiracy-theorists-film-themselves-refusing-to-wear-face-masks/
https://twitter.com/_MAArgentino/status/1287196066547470343
https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1288321171872768001
https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1288432531256352773
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jul/29/nancy-pelosi-issues-mask-mandate-house/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gold-hits-record-high-yields-hit-record-lows-after-powell-promise-fest
https://qz.com/1646318/why-trump-and-judy-shelton-want-the-us-back-on-the-gold-standard/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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