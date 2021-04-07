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Vaccine passport : If we don’t take the JAB our future will look like this…
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241 views • April 07, 2021
It is imperative that everyone take this experimental vaccine so the powers that be can achieve complete control and accomplish their goal of depopulation. Those of us who refuse will not be able to travel internationally, go to stores use public transportation… eliminated from all aspects of Society in an effort to force us to take the experimental vaccination.
Ultimately rounded up in concentration camps and exterminated!
But we will save our souls!
Ultimately rounded up in concentration camps and exterminated!
But we will save our souls!
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