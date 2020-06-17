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Pence on whether or not a second round of stimulus relief is in the works
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12 views • June 17, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence discusses another stimulus package focused on American growth and says the mainstream media is pushing a narrative about the rise in coronavirus cases that doesn't address increased testing and efforts to substantially mitigate the spread of the virus.
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