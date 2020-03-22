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SWAT Teamed for Healing with Nutrition! The Great Vitamin B Raid - Dr Jonathan Wright
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37 views • March 22, 2020
Bill Cooper reports on another typical case of the Medical Mafia and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - harassing, abusing and even murdering practitioners of effective, naturopathic medicine in an attempt to maintain the established cartel and monopoly over conventional medicine. FDA agents found vials of pure Vitamin B12 and B complex from Germany, seized the inventory in a vicious raid (armed with weapons and body armour)
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