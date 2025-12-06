© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨WOW! Trump was right again - a major scientific journal just RETRACTED a climate change study claiming devastating impacts were coming
"Nature is retracting a 2024 study predicting catastrophic economic toll of climate change."
"Several banks used the report to make risk management plans."
Imagine that.
Link (https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/1997057243531923644?s=46&t=QJ1GCpqQIqEAeBjRO_PB_g) 🔗
@CaptKylePatriots