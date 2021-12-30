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Syria report Dec 29.Zionist Terrorist attacks Syria as Israel provokes war...again.
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80 views • December 30, 2021
Syria report Dec 29. Israel is the real terrorist in the world, with the USA, its well-trained attack dog that always grovels on its yellow belly and gives Israel what it wants.
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