More than 10% of Greeks employed in the public sector through fake degrees!

Greek Minister Grigorakos admits that, over the last decade, more than 10% of those employed in the public sector had presented fake degrees or diplomas.Widespread plagiarism and corruption in Greece still deny meritocracy.A convenient fire in a basement full of deposited degrees and diplomas from dubious academic Institutions of ex-Communist East European Countries permanently destroyed all evidence of plagiarism or corruption.DIKATSA licensing body was notorious for easily and controversially accepting all foreign degrees as equal to Greek ones.Since there exists no evidence, all those impostors are still employed, many in public hospitals as medical doctors!100% legal degrees and diplomas issued from Greek State Universities, apostille eligible, valid all over European Union, can be bought cheap, with less money than most other European University annual fees!No need to attend, no need to buy textbooks, no need to study, no need to pay enrollment fees in Greece's public Universities, no need to graduate on time!Since Greek Universities are riddled-sinking in corruption and embezzlement of European research funds, widespread fraud networks of employees are active, so all you have to do is find and get connected with a University management clerk, bribe him/her with just 300 euros, and pass any University exam you like.You can buy your way into graduating from a Medical School and become a doctor, and earn big money in hospitals clinics and the pharmaceutical industry.