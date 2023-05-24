You Can’t Have Communism Without The Kids
* Libs are tactical — as well as smart and immoral.
* They know what they’re doing.
* A lot of the crap they do is evil, but they’re not dumb.
* If you own the education system, you own everything.
* Leftists have engaged in a multi-decade fight to hijack that and turn it into a set of re-education camps.
* The substantial political divide in America is between people who have been subjected to those camps vs. people who haven’t.
Solutions:
* Demand ideological diversity wherever you spend your $.
* Look into trade schools/certifications rather than universities or colleges.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 24 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2pqf0v-this-is-what-the-deep-state-is-really-covering-up-ep.-2017-05242023.html
