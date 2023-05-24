You Can’t Have Communism Without The Kids

* Libs are tactical — as well as smart and immoral.

* They know what they’re doing.

* A lot of the crap they do is evil, but they’re not dumb.

* If you own the education system, you own everything.

* Leftists have engaged in a multi-decade fight to hijack that and turn it into a set of re-education camps.

* The substantial political divide in America is between people who have been subjected to those camps vs. people who haven’t.





Solutions:

* Demand ideological diversity wherever you spend your $.

* Look into trade schools/certifications rather than universities or colleges.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 24 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2pqf0v-this-is-what-the-deep-state-is-really-covering-up-ep.-2017-05242023.html

