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Newsweek Blames Trump For Poisoning New Jersey Water Supply
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6 views • November 08, 2019
Harrison breaks down a Newsweek article that frames President Trump and his properties negatively because of the contamination of the water supply in New Jersey even though Trump has nothing to do with the water quality of the state! By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!"
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