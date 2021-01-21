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Stan Meyer: Fuel From Water
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86 views • January 21, 2021
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Stanley A. Meyer invented an efficient electrolysis device that produced abundant amounts of hydrogen. He used it to power internal combustion engines. He later obtained a patent on the device. He died in 1998 after a meeting with investors and claimed he had been poisoned.
or email us at [email protected]
Stanley A. Meyer invented an efficient electrolysis device that produced abundant amounts of hydrogen. He used it to power internal combustion engines. He later obtained a patent on the device. He died in 1998 after a meeting with investors and claimed he had been poisoned.
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