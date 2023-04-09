Josh Feuerstein: all of these Chinese and American patriots who have gathered in New York to say, “We will not bow, we will always fight for freedom.”

https://gettr.com/post/p2dvua6bdcb

04/08/202【#FreeMilesGuoRally】 Josh Feuerstein speaks at the NFSC’s protest demanding Free Miles Guo: The CCP and the corrupt regime in America burnt Miles Guo’s apartment in New York. They want to do their best to make you afraid , so that you bow to their tyranny. But all of these Chinese and American patriots who have gathered in New York to say, “We will not bow, we will always fight for freedom.” I believe that rallies like this are the birthplace for freedom even in China. It is God's unalienable right that you and I are born into freedom.









04/08/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】 乔什·费尔斯坦在新中国联邦要求释放郭文贵先生的抗议活动上发表演讲：中共和美国的腐败政权烧掉了郭文贵的家。他们想竭尽全力让你害怕，让你向其暴政低头。但在纽约聚集的所有中美爱国者们说：“我们不会低头，我们将永远为自由而战。”我相信这样的集会甚至会是中国自由的发源地。你我生而自由，这是上帝的授与的不可剥夺的权利。



