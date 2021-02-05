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Jim Jordan goes off on Liz Cheney, Jerrold Nadler
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151 views • February 05, 2021
Congressman Jim Jordan and Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield comment on the GOP's relationship with Liz Cheney and the 'secret vote' held about retaining her post, as well as the Congressional assembly behaviors of Rep. Jerrold Nadler.
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