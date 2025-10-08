Europe has already lost arms race – Martyanov

💬 "Europe cannot win the war of attrition, simple as that," says military analyst Andrei Martyanov.

According to him, Europe has:

🔶 No effective air defense: Systems like the Aster 30 have "performed dismally"

🔶 No industrial capacity: Europe "cannot produce enough" and has "no ramp-up capability"

🔶 No expertise: Europeans have "lost the arms race much worse than the United States"

Adding:

🚨🚀US Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine will damage US-Russia relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that US supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev could escalate confrontation and derail peace talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“If it is eventually adopted, it will not only lead to a spiral of confrontation but will also cause irreparable damage to Russian-US relations, which have just begun to show elements of resuming bilateral dialogue,” Zakharova said.

She urged the US to exercise restraint and expressed hope that Moscow’s warnings will be heard in Washington.

Adding:

James Comey pleads not guilty to lying to Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. The case, stemming from his 2020 testimony about the Trump–Russia probe, has stirred controversy, with Attorney General Pam Bondi calling it a stand for accountability.





Comey, indicted in September, faces allegations that he lied about authorizing leaks and obstructed a Senate investigation.

He has expressed confidence in the judicial system and is determined to prove his innocence.

This marks the latest in the fallout from the Russia probe, following Comey’s firing by President Trump in 2017.