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FULL SHOW: Bio-Biden: The Hunter Biden, Biolabs, And Ukraine Connection
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172 views • March 31, 2022
The amount of crimes and fraud that the Biden family and administration have been caught engaging in will make your head spin, but the real frustration is that they continue to get away with it. The BioBiden timeline is making it’s way around the internet, showing Hunter Biden and the West’s involvement in Ukrainian biolabs. Joe Biden gets caught staging an entire press conference. Owen Shroyer breaks down the leftists agenda in broad detail to sexualize and prevent children in what can only be described as grooming. It is truly sickening. Dr. Shawn Baker joins to discuss health, health foods, and how we’re being lied to by the medical establishment.
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