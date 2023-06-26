Not Any Clouds I Remember From Childhood 6/24/23 -- CALIFORNIA

140 views • June 26, 2023

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These masses are just foreign to me until recently. Look at the powdered fall-out dripping from these freak shows posing as clouds.

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