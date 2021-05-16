Blinken: U.S. Will Not Leave Australia Alone on Pitch in Face of Economic Coercion by China

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5/13/2021 Blinken reiterates that the United States will not leave Australia alone on the pitch in the face of economic coercion by China. Australian Foreign Minister says that the support Australia has received from the United States gives confidence to other countries.