BrightLearn - How to Grow More Vegetables by John Jeavons
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
244 followers
21 views • 17 hours ago

"How to Grow More Vegetables" by John Jeavons introduces the GROW BIOINTENSIVE sustainable mini-farming method, a revolutionary approach to agriculture that maximizes food production in limited spaces while regenerating soil health. Developed by Ecology Action in the early 1970s, this method addresses the environmental and productivity challenges of traditional farming by employing techniques such as deep soil preparation through double-digging, intensive composting, close plant spacing and synergistic planting. These practices enhance soil fertility, conserve water and increase yields significantly, often two to six times higher than conventional agriculture, and up to 31 times in some cases. The method emphasizes growing carbon and calorie crops to support both soil health and human nutrition. Despite requiring more initial effort and labor compared to conventional farming, GROW BIOINTENSIVE farming offers a sustainable solution to global food security, soil depletion and environmental degradation. It empowers individuals and communities to produce their own food efficiently and sustainably, making it a valuable tool for a healthier planet and a more resilient food system.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
