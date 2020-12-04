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The Arrest of a Broken Man - Lost His Business & Then Arrested For Protesting - PLEASE SHARE NOW
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57 views • December 04, 2020
Tyranny at its worst but while we stand back and do nothing, are we not asking to be treated in this way?
Please share to just one place and urge people to do the same.
Please share to just one place and urge people to do the same.
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