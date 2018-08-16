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8/16/18 #ACCESSDENIED #REDSHOES Q: DS OPS Shutdown, N Africa Pending #MESHNETWORK #OURR
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18 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/16/18 With John Brennan’s security clearance revoked, Patriots are celebrating the denial of access to the deep state players of national security intelligence. Please tweet @POTUS— take ALL of the DSers sec. clearances away ASAP!!
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Meanwhile, the Q team asks us to revisit the pedophilia intel regarding P_desta and especially on his trip to Rome on a Georgetown alumni gathering in 2015....and Much More!
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV! Your positive comments, amazing support, news links, prayers and donations fuel this channel with the incredible energies of Truth and Love and YAFTV has such gratitude to be able to share these videos w u!! WE, the People, Are FREE!
CRYPTO donations:
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8/16/18 With John Brennan’s security clearance revoked, Patriots are celebrating the denial of access to the deep state players of national security intelligence. Please tweet @POTUS— take ALL of the DSers sec. clearances away ASAP!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Meanwhile, the Q team asks us to revisit the pedophilia intel regarding P_desta and especially on his trip to Rome on a Georgetown alumni gathering in 2015....and Much More!
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV! Your positive comments, amazing support, news links, prayers and donations fuel this channel with the incredible energies of Truth and Love and YAFTV has such gratitude to be able to share these videos w u!! WE, the People, Are FREE!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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