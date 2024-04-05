Fat epidemic: your God protecting you from the poisons in food

Allan Hunsperger: So I started to develop that habit of putting a raw egg in my smoothie every morning. So this guy said: Well, it's probably not safe. And then that's why this farmer brought me a safe egg to put in my smoothie.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Correct. You absolutely don't want to put anything but a farm egg. And you want to make sure the eggs not eating Purina feed because they did poison the chicken. That little peptide in the middle of the spike proteins of all of these viruses: Poisons, virus means poinson! And so we all have our endogenous God-given virome, virobiota, that regulates the expression of our genes. And if you do not have a raw egg, you will not build bone, you will end up fat. So the fat epidemic is your God protecting you from the poisons in all this food, because your fat cells get bigger. And they just keep getting bigger and you don't get the fluid out of your body because it's not water. It's at every level, but it's so simple to fix.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/26/2024

Full episode of Talk Truth with Cory and Allan Hunsperger: https://rumble.com/v4my05b-talk-truth-04.3.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html