Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hannity: Trump Atty Discusses FBI Paid Dossier Source as Informant Against Trump
20 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Trump attorney Alina Habba and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined 'Hannity' to discuss reports the FBI paid an informant with ties to the debunked Steele dossier and the appointment of a special master.

President Trump is choosing not to release the video footage of the raid because he "cares too much about the agents, and the enforcement that were just doing their job."

Keywords
hannitymar a lagodonald j trumpfbi raidalina habba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket