Hannity: Trump Atty Discusses FBI Paid Dossier Source as Informant Against Trump

Trump attorney Alina Habba and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined 'Hannity' to discuss reports the FBI paid an informant with ties to the debunked Steele dossier and the appointment of a special master.
President Trump is choosing not to release the video footage of the raid because he "cares too much about the agents, and the enforcement that were just doing their job."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.