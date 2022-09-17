Hannity: Trump Atty Discusses FBI Paid Dossier Source as Informant Against Trump

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Trump attorney Alina Habba and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined 'Hannity' to discuss reports the FBI paid an informant with ties to the debunked Steele dossier and the appointment of a special master.
President Trump is choosing not to release the video footage of the raid because he "cares too much about the agents, and the enforcement that were just doing their job."