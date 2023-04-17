"PEANUT BUTTER"- PASTORS WILL FALL & END TIMES MINISTRY

----------------------------------------------------------------------

THE WHOLE OF THE DREAM IS THIS: God will reveal those He has preordained to bring an end times work to the church. Some are people who have lasted very long in faithful service to Yah. Some are intermediates who still serve God as before, but they will be very happy to see tares fall. They will be glad to see Jesus cleaning His threshing floor. But others are coming out of nowhere at the closing minutes - all the glitz & glamor of ministry, the glittering conferences, the shiny lineups are on the way out, and all that's left to feed the new breed is a hard word for the end times. There is no cake. There is no bread. There is only the truth.





Scandals will erupt in pastoral ministry and bring many well-known names to TOTAL DISREPUTE & GLOBAL SHAME. God will cut them down & put their crimes where even children can see it. In that day, DO NOT BE A SYMPATHIZER OF SIN. STOP DEFENDING SINNERS. DO NOT MOURN FOR REBELLIOUS PEOPLE WHO THINK GRACE IS ONLY ONE MORE CHANCE TO SIN. Do not stand up for what God has rejected & is getting ready to cast out as "dross", or you will risk sharing the judgement with them. Let us observe what Yah will do and ask Him to lead us, when and how to pray. Do not be a partaker in other men's sins. Do not be quick to cover sin, he who covers sin shall not prosper. PRAISE YAH FOR HIS HOLY WORD, AMEN. Thank you.





The Lord said to me just now- Celestial, MANY PEOPLE ARE ALLERGIC TO PEANUT BUTTER. I guess that explains nearly everything about what happens here. Shalom.🌺



