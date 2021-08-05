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Special Guest Dr. Andrew Kaufman Stops By Waking the Future 08-05-2021
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101 views • August 05, 2021
Stay tuned to the end for a updates from Dr. Kaufman! Head over to his website for updates interviews and more!
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Today we have the chance to speak with Dr. Kaufman on an array of topics including germ theory and terrain theory! Please head over to his website for updates and information on what he and his colleagues are doing!
If you have not joined Waking the Future on Telegram head on over! https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Today we have the chance to speak with Dr. Kaufman on an array of topics including germ theory and terrain theory! Please head over to his website for updates and information on what he and his colleagues are doing!
If you have not joined Waking the Future on Telegram head on over! https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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