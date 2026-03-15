⏰One moment please⏰

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Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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Iran, Fix 2020, Common Law, Election Fraud, Epstein files plus Economic Reform world wide, all taking place right now before our eyes. It is imperative we get up off the couch and go to bat.Taking action from right where you are means waking up the lion within.

When you know you know.
The truthers have known for a long time now that Trump. Putin and Xi are working together to take down the globalist satanic empire. The evidence that the three leaders have been working together is going to come out in the open for all to see.

Lets do our part to make it happen.


👉 Covid Jab news - https://rumble.com/v76wvgi--msm-coming-in-big-way-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

👉 - Marching forward - https://rumble.com/v76uc4c--marching-united-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 17 Steps WE can do - https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕


💪🏼 https://www.prometheanpac.com/flyer_2026

💪🏼 https://www.prometheanaction.com/

. .

🔥 In the name of - https://rumble.com/v768e4q--in-the-name-of-a0003.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 https://rumble.com/v76mnt0--march-kicks-off-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 The KEYSTONE is truth about pedophilia - https://rumble.com/v76ck3o-the-keystone-is-truth-about-pedophilia.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 Tying it all together - https://rumble.com/v71yrgc--tying-it-all-together-.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Awaken to the spark of divine within.

Awakening to your higher self, your soul personality.

We will create heaven on earth. The world as we knew it is over.


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


🔥 Trump was a FBI Informant

https://rumble.com/v6yn3ug--trump-was-an-fbi-informant-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡



"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

.


Keywords
irantrumpawakeningmiddle eastputinisrealtwistedlightworkerthrivalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy