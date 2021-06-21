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Tom Luongo: Davos Seeks to Consolidate Power at EU, IMF, UN, But Great Reset is Failing
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1072 views • June 21, 2021
Tom Luongo discusses the goals of the Davos crowd to put the EU at the center of the world and eventually transfer global power and decision making to the IMF and UN. He thinks they will fail, given that China, Iran, and Russia are not on board. One of the overarching goals is to replace commercial and central banks with the IMF. Tom discusses the important role gold will be slated to play in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and the new Basel III Stable Funding Ratio rules. Meanwhile, the Fed and ECB are at war with each other and America is in its post-empire phase, as Republicans will return with a vengeance in 2022. After a failed attempt by spooks and Davos to get Ukraine to start a war with Russia in the Donbass, Biden is now suing for peace. Finally, a number of US states and countries have begun the revolutionary process of legalizing and accepting Bitcoin which is going to greatly alter the world's financial architecture.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Website https://tomluongo.me
Twitter https:/www.twitter.com/TFL1728
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/joechip2
About Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is a former research chemist by trade and an Austrian Economist by study and a market analyst by choice. For the past four years he has been a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax Media publishing thoughts on where markets, central banks, gold and geopolitics meet and explode.
He is now the publisher of Gold, Goats n' Guns, a monthly newsletter offered through Patreon.
He has been an investor and market analyst for more seventeen years and is an astute observer in changes within the culture and the political landscape.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html
(available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Website https://tomluongo.me
Twitter https:/www.twitter.com/TFL1728
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/GoldGoatsNGuns
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/joechip2
About Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is a former research chemist by trade and an Austrian Economist by study and a market analyst by choice. For the past four years he has been a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax Media publishing thoughts on where markets, central banks, gold and geopolitics meet and explode.
He is now the publisher of Gold, Goats n' Guns, a monthly newsletter offered through Patreon.
He has been an investor and market analyst for more seventeen years and is an astute observer in changes within the culture and the political landscape.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html
(available on iTunes or Amazon)
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