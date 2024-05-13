As of May 12, 2024, the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region. On the evening of May 11, the Russian military department officially recognized that in the last 24 hours, Russian troops managed to liberate 5 settlements in the Kharkiv region - 'Strelechye', 'Pylnaya', 'Pletenovka', 'Ogurtsova', and 'Borisovka'. At the same time, war correspondents continue to regularly report on new settlements that regularly come under the control of the Russian army....................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.