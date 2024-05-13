Create New Account
SURRENDER OR DIE: Russian Army Broke Through The First Line Of The Enemy's Defense In KHARKIV OBLAST
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

As of May 12, 2024, the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region. On the evening of May 11, the Russian military department officially recognized that in the last 24 hours, Russian troops managed to liberate 5 settlements in the Kharkiv region - 'Strelechye', 'Pylnaya', 'Pletenovka', 'Ogurtsova', and 'Borisovka'. At the same time, war correspondents continue to regularly report on new settlements that regularly come under the control of the Russian army....................... ******************************************************

