As of May 12, 2024, the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region. On the evening of May 11, the Russian military department officially recognized that in the last 24 hours, Russian troops managed to liberate 5 settlements in the Kharkiv region - 'Strelechye', 'Pylnaya', 'Pletenovka', 'Ogurtsova', and 'Borisovka'. At the same time, war correspondents continue to regularly report on new settlements that regularly come under the control of the Russian army....................... ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/