Who or what is the Aleph Tav ?

Join us as we study out the Hebrew Aleph Tav. We will go into scripture to show: what it is, how to find it in the scriptures, ancient meanings (and significant messianic meanings), and modern day interpretations. You will find that in certain places within scripture, the Aleph Tav is more of a 'who' than a 'what'!!!

