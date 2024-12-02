Who or what is the Aleph Tav ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we study out the Hebrew Aleph Tav. We will go into scripture to show: what it is, how to find it in the scriptures, ancient meanings (and significant messianic meanings), and modern day interpretations. You will find that in certain places within scripture, the Aleph Tav is more of a 'who' than a 'what'!!!
