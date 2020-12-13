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LUCIFERIAN MEANING OF WINTER SOLSTICE RARE EVENT, WORLD TRAFFICKING HUBS W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (2OF2)
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100 views • December 13, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Jessie Czebotar returns to the program to continue helping us understand what the Luciferian cult believes. Today's show we discuss what the significance of the rare alignment on the winter solstice between Jupiter and Saturn means to the Luciferians. What do they have planned for that day? Also we discuss the Netherlands and the fact that they are one of the world's main trafficking hubs and the largest supplier of child pornography. You can see my recent article on this topic at https://sarahwestall.com/71-of-child-pornography-is-hosted-in-the-netherlands/
Also see more of Jessie's work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/

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Keywords
childrenliestraffickingworldmind controlcontrolvaticanluciferiansarah westallwinter solsticejessie czebotarbusiness game changers radioundergrown libraries
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