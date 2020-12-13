LUCIFERIAN MEANING OF WINTER SOLSTICE RARE EVENT, WORLD TRAFFICKING HUBS W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (2OF2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Jessie Czebotar returns to the program to continue helping us understand what the Luciferian cult believes. Today's show we discuss what the significance of the rare alignment on the winter solstice between Jupiter and Saturn means to the Luciferians. What do they have planned for that day? Also we discuss the Netherlands and the fact that they are one of the world's main trafficking hubs and the largest supplier of child pornography. You can see my recent article on this topic at https://sarahwestall.com/71-of-child-pornography-is-hosted-in-the-netherlands/
Also see more of Jessie's work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/
See this show and exclusive interviews on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more – Sign up at SarahWestall.TV
Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon at Patreon.com/SarahWestall – See interview exclusives, receive discount coupons, and more!
See superior quality products including C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!
Sign up for my newsletter, Twitter, Facebook, Odysee, Bitchute and other platforms @ SarahWestall.com/Subscribe