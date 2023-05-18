OPEN RECORDS REQUESTS: Obtaining Hidden Information from State and Local Government in Wisconsin

Open Records Requests are one of the most powerful grassroots tools available to the Wisconsin citizen activist who wants to obtain greater transparency and accountability from state and local government. Yet, most people don't even know they can request information from government. This video gives you the basics you need to understand:

1) What an Open Records Request (or ORR) is

2) The basis for ORRs in State Law

3) The proper method of writing and submitting ORRs in order to provide greater transparency government accountable.

By visiting the resources page on our website, you can also access and download a free supplementary PDF, entitled, "A Crash Course in Open Records":

https://www.daneundivided.com/resources



The PDF answers additional questions and provides further valuable insights and tips for writing, submitting, and troubleshooting open records requests.

Other resources referenced in this video include:

Chapter 19 of the Wisconsin State Statutes, which covers public records and property:

https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/statutes/19/ii/21

A Table of Contents for the online version of the Wisconsin State Statutes:

https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/prefaces/toc



The Wisconsin State Legislature's page for downloadable PDF Chapters of the Wisconsin State Statutes:

https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/Statutes/Statutes



Wach for more resources, blog posts, and upcoming podcast episodes from Dane Undivided on our website:

https://www.daneundivided.com

