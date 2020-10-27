© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People Closed alone in an Cage - Not Covid19 Fault! Your Fault-You put im there! Fa(u)cked Checkers!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • October 27, 2020
What a shame put there owne parents in a cage only because you are cowards and unbrain Jerks. Selfish and unsoul people! With a fake pandemic,with fake numbers,with fake news excuses you put the other people alone in cages and in grave! I hope i see all of you paying for all bad things you have doing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.