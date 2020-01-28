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Turbulent 15kW Vortex Hydroelectric Turbine Generator
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90 views • January 28, 2020
The core of this unit was assembled in our factory and then transported in one piece to the installation site. Over there it was a matter of lowering the turbine into the concrete outflow pit and connecting all electrical wires. No expertise required after that point.
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