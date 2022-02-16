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VIDEO: See How Trudeau's Build Up to Martial Law Became Reality
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80 views • February 16, 2022
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Prime Minister Justin Trudeau granted his government emergency powers on Monday to crush the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa and across Canada.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trudeau-to-unleash-never-before-used-emergency-powers-act-to-counter-protests-as-us-canada-bridge-reopens/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/martial-law-trudeau-govt-invokes-terrorism-laws-to-seize-bank-accounts-crypto-of-freedom-convoy-supporters/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trudeaus-state-media-labels-freedom-a-far-right-concept/
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Prime Minister Justin Trudeau granted his government emergency powers on Monday to crush the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa and across Canada.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/trudeau-to-unleash-never-before-used-emergency-powers-act-to-counter-protests-as-us-canada-bridge-reopens/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/martial-law-trudeau-govt-invokes-terrorism-laws-to-seize-bank-accounts-crypto-of-freedom-convoy-supporters/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trudeaus-state-media-labels-freedom-a-far-right-concept/
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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