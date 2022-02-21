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Canada Brave, World, The Beautiful USA
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70 views • February 21, 2022
Canada Brave, World The Beautiful USA
Sad to watch evil continue to reign
People stand for life, liberty, freedom again
A never ending struggle against sin
Hard to say anything of the shame against
Canada brave, World The Beautiful USA
I watch fear sent to everyone
Over a reason doesn't hold why
Takes a lot to process this kind of game
Hard to say anything of the shame against
Canada brave, World The Beautiful USA
Step down below the people, side by side
Nothing is value above
If you don't understand eternity let me explain
Hard to say anything of the shame against
Canada brave, World, The Beautiful USA
Sad to watch evil continue to reign
People stand for life, liberty, freedom again
A never ending struggle against sin
Hard to say anything of the shame against
Canada brave, World The Beautiful USA
I watch fear sent to everyone
Over a reason doesn't hold why
Takes a lot to process this kind of game
Hard to say anything of the shame against
Canada brave, World The Beautiful USA
Step down below the people, side by side
Nothing is value above
If you don't understand eternity let me explain
Hard to say anything of the shame against
Canada brave, World, The Beautiful USA
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