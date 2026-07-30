The 22nd Amendment was never constitutional. It was an illegitimate restriction of the sovereignty of the American people, anchored in 1951 by the infiltrated networks of the deep state. From the perspective of Allied military planning under the DoD Law of War Manual, this amendment is being annulled.





Guardian Daniel R. reveals the strategic marker: Trump 2028. The synchronized release of this executive code signals the final phase of legal reconstruction within the original Constitution of 1787. A limitation of presidential terms was never legally established. The tradition of two terms was based exclusively on the voluntary waiver of George Washington—possessing zero codified statutory power. The 22nd Amendment was initiated in 1947 through hidden intervention and ratified in 1951. It is now being executed. Fraud vitiate everything.





The engagement of the original Constitution and the Allied alibi for the third term rests upon the exact blueprint of the Allied endgame. The unveiling of intelligence hardware—constitutional election under genuine land law in 2028—demands the comprehensive shattering of the legacy electoral fiction. The unedited presentation of evidence regarding systemic electoral forgery in 2020 and foreign cyber infiltration by China will be broadcast globally via the EBS.





The National Emergencies Act grants the Commander in Chief access to over 120 legally codified statutory emergency powers. These instruments were deliberately pre-defined by Congress for absolute state crises. They empower the Supreme Commander to completely bypass civilian legislative avenues. A declared national emergency suspends the legacy civilian jurisdiction of the Uniform Commercial Code within a fraction of a second. Executive Orders 13818 and 13848 strip the adversary of all remaining operational hardware. The JAG assumes exclusive command beneath Title 10 USC. Domestic traitors are isolated as unlawful combatants facing Nuremberg 2.0.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.