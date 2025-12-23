Tanzania Animal Feed Production Line Installation | Turnkey Feed Mill Project

This video shows the successful installation of an animal feed production line in Tanzania. From equipment delivery to on-site installation and commissioning, every step is carried out efficiently to ensure stable performance and reliable output.

The complete feed line includes grinding, mixing, pelletizing, cooling, and screening, designed to produce high-quality feed for poultry and livestock. With a compact layout, low energy consumption, and easy operation, the production line is well suited for local farms and feed producers.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/animal-feed-processing-machine-in-ethiopia/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867