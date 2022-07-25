Elections Suspended?! | Unrestricted Truths

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Riots and civil unrest?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, John Michael Chambers shares his opinions on devolution and the potential instance of an election suspension.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-148/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!