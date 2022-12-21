Create New Account
What Happened to the Suburban I Modified?
The Art of Diesel
I published a book eight years ago on my diesel modification of a Suburban.

Another gentleman owns it today and brought it by to show it off just over a

year ago. I thought it would be cool to let people know that the Suburban is

alive, well, and being put to good use! The book could use some updates, but

it is still available on Amazon: [https://www.amazon.com/Art-Diesel-

Bui...](https://www.amazon.com/Art-Diesel-Building-Efficient-

Family/dp/1497494273) Check out and join our Substack for more detailed

content! <https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>




