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Ep. 11 For we battle not against flesh and blood! Graph-ene, Ferro-fluid. Why are we getting sick?
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225 views • December 01, 2021
Ep 11 Why are so many people getting sick again? Why aren’t supplements working? What does graph-ene, ferro-fluid, iron, oxygen, aerogel have to do with it?
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
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Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube
#graphene
#YAHUAH
#schumannresonance
#divineworks
#quantumhealing
#aerogel
#ferrofluid
#dna
#rootsrestoredwellness
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
Roots Restored Wellness on YouTube
#graphene
#YAHUAH
#schumannresonance
#divineworks
#quantumhealing
#aerogel
#ferrofluid
#dna
#rootsrestoredwellness
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