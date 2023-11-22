11/21/2023 – Guest: 'Phil' from Lahaina; Topic: “Maui Truth: Live From Lahaina!”

Links from tonight's LIVE show:
Support Maui directly through 'Phil' here on GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/Maui_Fires/donate
12 "coincidences" : https://infiniteunknown.net/2023/09/01/she-lists-12-huge-coincidences-in-maui-great-points-video/
Directed Energy Weapons: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/maui-fires-directed-energy-weapons-video/
New questions Arise: https://gregreese.substack.com/p/lahaina-reopens-and-new-questions?r=1pll0h
Support through Calvary : https://www.calvarymaui.org/
Open and use the dropdown option of Lahaina Fire Assistance: https://ccsm.churchcenter.com/giving?open-in-church-center-modal=true
