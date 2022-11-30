Apocalypse Watch E82: Dystopian Nightmares come true, Twitter Quitter
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes are joined by Keghead and Slim Shady to discuss the parallels between the documentary "Dies Suddenly" and all the dystopian nightmares imaginable. The crew blasts the criminal media for hating free speech and why Johnny refuses to reactivate his Twitter account.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.