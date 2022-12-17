Stew Peters Show: “Turbo” Cancer SURGES In Post-Vaxx Apocalypse,

Mark Effinger aka, "Mr. Noots" is welcomed back to the show to detail how ADHD is skyrocketing, and Big Pharma wants to drug up children!
ADHD is the gateway to hard core drugs, and it's time to pursue real solutions! Go to Nooptopia.com by hitting the link above to fight Big Pharma's drug scheme!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.