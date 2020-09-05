CoVid Cops Gone Wild : Man Pepper Sprayed And Arrested On Train For Not Wearing Face Mask full video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A man who refused to wear a face mask on a train was pepper sprayed by police.
Video shot on the train footage shows the clash between the passenger and a lone officer on a service at Lime Street Station in Liverpool.
In the clip, the officer is seen telling the man to wear a mask to which he refuses, saying he has a medical condition and insisted it was “against the law” for authorities to challenge individuals not wearing a mask due to medical reasons.
The British Transport Police officer continues to insist the man wear a mask or leave the train, but he refuses.
He says: "You're not allowed to touch me by law. I do not have to wear a mask, end of, and you do not have to challenge me. It's against the law to challenge me."
Passengers on public transport in England are required by law to wear a mask - or face a fine - unless they have a medical condition which prevents them from wearing a mask.
The officer issues a firm final warning to the man before telling him: "You're getting off."
He takes hold of the passenger's arm, the man resists and is heard to shout: "Yo, who the f*** do you think you're grabbing?"
They then scuffle, before the officer attempts to spray the passenger - who desperately tries to shield his face - but is unable to get a clear shot.
The passenger filming the scene shouts: "He’s done nothing wrong! Medical conditions! You’re pointing that at me you’re not even pointing it at him."
The officer appears to call for help as he speaks into his walkie talkie.
A voice adds: "Mate, he’s done nothing wrong! You’re on a power trip here!"
As more officers rush to help, the man's friends accuse the officer of abusing his power and call him a 'bully'.
Eventually the officer handcuffs the man before pepper-spraying him.
In a statement, British Transport Police said: "A man has been charged with threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer on a Merseyrail train to Liverpool Lime Street station.
"The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday 2 September.
"Officers had responded to a report of a man coughing at two passengers."
Man who 'refused to wear face mask' on train pepper-sprayed after scuffle with police:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/man-who-refused-wear-face-22627930
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYcrv5O-V7Q
london crime LDN Channel