[Bidan]'s AG: Sanctimony & Perjury
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

Breaking down Attorney General Merrick Garland’s sanctimonious non-answers to questions during his hearing with the House Judiciary Committee.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (20 September 2023)

https://youtu.be/Aa10CeqMfgw

