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UFO/UAP The Flying Pill (Tic-Tac)
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478 views • January 30, 2021
The Flying Pill (tic-tac) mystery deepens.
As more sightings happen, the excitement of full disclosure grows. It's disappointing to think of the Billions of tax payers dollars wasted by Maj-12, Project Blue Book, and Project A.A.T.I.P. investigating these unidentified aerial phenomena. Excited I get to see and study them for free
As more sightings happen, the excitement of full disclosure grows. It's disappointing to think of the Billions of tax payers dollars wasted by Maj-12, Project Blue Book, and Project A.A.T.I.P. investigating these unidentified aerial phenomena. Excited I get to see and study them for free
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