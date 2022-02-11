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Canadian Army Major Breaks Ranks And Speaks Out
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132 views • February 11, 2022
Canadian Army Major Stephen Chledowski breaks ranks and speaks out. ✊🏼🇨🇦
Thank You for your service and bravery with coming forward, Major.
This video has since been censored and deleted by big-tech over at commie-tube, and we were fortunate enough to record this beforehand.
@BC_FreedomFighters
Thank You for your service and bravery with coming forward, Major.
This video has since been censored and deleted by big-tech over at commie-tube, and we were fortunate enough to record this beforehand.
@BC_FreedomFighters
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