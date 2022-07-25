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7/24/2022 Miles Guo: China's real death toll in 2022 far exceeds that of 2019! The COVID vaccine disaster will possibly cause 200-400 million deaths in China in the next 3-5 years. The vast majority of CCP cadres at the Bureau-Director level or above, the country-level Party Secretaries, and even the inmates in the Qincheng Prison are unvaccinated