Massive Fire, Multiple Explosions Rock Another Metal Fabrication Plant In Cleveland, Ohio
Alex Hammer
Published 21 hours ago |

- Fire crews battled a large fire at a manufacturing facility in Cleveland’s west side Clark-Fulton neighborhood Wednesday morning.More than 50+ firefighters have

responded to a massive fire at a warehouse Metal fabricator plant in Cleveland Ohio with multiple explosions reported. HazMat Specialist has been called to the scene. No injuries have been reported. #Breaking #News #Cleveland


Learn More: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/l...

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status...


Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/wer...

www. bitchute.com/video/bf3AzQoRP9CA/

