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Bighorn National Forest: An Afternoon Adventure
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81 views • August 18, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took recently on a daytrip through the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming. My family and I went for a short hike on a trail in Circle Park off Highway 16, then drove on Highway 16 to the Powder River Pass. The scenery was beautiful, despite the heavy smoke, due to fires north of this wilderness area, that partially blocked the blue sky. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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